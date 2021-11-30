FY2022 EPS Estimates for The Gap, Inc. Decreased by B. Riley (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of GAP in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 24th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.18. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for GAP’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of GAP from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GAP in a report on Friday, August 27th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of GAP from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of GAP from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of GAP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.47.

GPS stock opened at $17.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.36. GAP has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $37.63.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. GAP had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.64%.

In related news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $171,610.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 41.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in GAP by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in GAP by 270.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in GAP by 444.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in GAP by 29.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GAP during the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

