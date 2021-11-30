G-III Apparel Group (GIII) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, December 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $483.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.04 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts expect G-III Apparel Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GIII opened at $30.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 2.86. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.22 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.90 and its 200-day moving average is $30.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $149,816.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in G-III Apparel Group stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 66.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

