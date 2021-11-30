Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 291,100 shares, a drop of 54.6% from the October 31st total of 641,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 640,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE GNK traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $15.41. 1,387,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,851. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $646.06 million, a P/E ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.57.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 13.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GNK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Genco Shipping & Trading presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

In other news, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 2,739 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $58,450.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,189.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,659 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. 81.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

