Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 912 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Generac by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,998,180,000 after buying an additional 213,057 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Generac by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,596,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,031,000 after buying an additional 1,124,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Generac by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,559,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,062,483,000 after buying an additional 48,655 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Generac by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,258,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,464,000 after buying an additional 173,544 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,143,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,417,000 after buying an additional 10,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Shares of GNRC traded up $6.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $431.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,296. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $202.56 and a one year high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a PE ratio of 51.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $442.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $413.84.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The business had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GNRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Generac from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Generac from $513.00 to $527.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.60.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total value of $2,012,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,923,700. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.