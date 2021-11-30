General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $22,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 769.2% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 325.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2,850.0% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.91.

NYSE:GD opened at $194.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $144.50 and a 12-month high of $210.21.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

