General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton trimmed its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GD. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 3.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,402,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 7.1% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 74,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,958,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 8,915.9% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,894,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 1,873,052 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 24.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 24,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 11.0% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of GD stock opened at $194.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $144.50 and a twelve month high of $210.21. The company has a market capitalization of $54.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.91.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.