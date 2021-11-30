General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 29,218 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth $1,267,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth $1,648,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth $54,000. McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 54.1% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 16,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth $232,000.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $119.00 to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.18.

Shares of GE opened at $98.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $108.06 billion, a PE ratio of -189.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.66. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $79.68 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.54%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

