General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $63.52 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $64.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.81.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.29.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $307,147.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

