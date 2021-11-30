Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,332 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.56% of Sotherly Hotels worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sotherly Hotels by 90.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 17,963 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the first quarter worth $104,000. Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 21.0% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 218,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 37,850 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the second quarter valued at $136,000. 20.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHO opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Sotherly Hotels Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $4.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.53.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 71.07% and a negative net margin of 35.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sotherly Hotels Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sotherly Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

