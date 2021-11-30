Geode Capital Management LLC Has $235,000 Stock Position in Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) by 56.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.46% of Enveric Biosciences worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVB. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Enveric Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Enveric Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enveric Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enveric Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Enveric Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ENVB opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.09. Enveric Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $15.04.

Enveric Biosciences, Inc develops cannabinoid medicines and combination therapies. It is a patient-centric biotechnology company endeavouring to enhance the lives of those who are adversely affected by the side effects of Cancer Treatments. The firm is testing natural compounds, starting with cannabinoids to provide patients and clinicians with novel prescription medicines to serve these unmet medical needs.

