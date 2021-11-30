Geode Capital Management LLC Invests $211,000 in Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,785,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,887,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,663,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,251,000. Institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNTA opened at $11.56 on Tuesday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $26.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.42.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.10. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tia L. Bush purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Aaron Kantoff acquired 10,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $119,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $464,540 over the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

