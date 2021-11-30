Geode Capital Management LLC Invests $245,000 in JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of JOFF Fintech Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,415,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,842,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,139,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,381,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,498,000.

NASDAQ JOFF opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

