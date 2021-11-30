Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 57,488 Shares of Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) by 511.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,488 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Sino-Global Shipping America worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sino-Global Shipping America during the second quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SINO opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.09. Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $12.28.

Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The transportation company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Sino-Global Shipping America had a negative return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 43.23%. The company had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter.

Sino-Global Shipping America Profile

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. is a global logistics and ship management services company. The firm provides tailored solutions and value-added services to its customers to drive efficiency and control in related steps throughout the entire shipping and freight logistics chain. It operates through the following segments: Shipping Agency and Management Services, Freight Logistics Services, and Container Trucking Services.

