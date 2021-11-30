Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 3,112 Shares of PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,719 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,112 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.29% of PrimeEnergy Resources worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in PrimeEnergy Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 4.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PrimeEnergy Resources alerts:

NASDAQ PNRG opened at $67.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $134.36 million, a P/E ratio of -88.66 and a beta of 1.00. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $34.33 and a 12-month high of $98.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.60.

In other news, Director Clint Hurt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $60,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PrimeEnergy Resources Company Profile

PrimeEnergy Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, developing and producing oil and natural gas. It owns producing and non-producing properties located primarily in Texas, and Oklahoma. The company was founded in March 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for PrimeEnergy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrimeEnergy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.