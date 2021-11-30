Geode Capital Management LLC Takes Position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of SVF Investment Corp. 2 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVFB. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 61.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 13,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the second quarter worth about $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 stock opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. SVF Investment Corp. 2 has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 operates as a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment II Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp.

