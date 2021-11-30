Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in November

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Gjensidige Forsikring ASA stock opened at $23.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.64. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 52 week low of $20.89 and a 52 week high of $26.95.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.6199 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 6.51%.
Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Company Profile
Gjensidige Forsikring ASA engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, Pension, and Retail Bank. The General Insurance Private segment offers insurances related to motor, property, accident and health, and leisure.
