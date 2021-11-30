Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in November

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA stock opened at $23.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.64. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 52 week low of $20.89 and a 52 week high of $26.95.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.6199 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 6.51%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Pareto Securities lowered Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Company Profile

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, Pension, and Retail Bank. The General Insurance Private segment offers insurances related to motor, property, accident and health, and leisure.

