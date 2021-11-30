Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies. The Company target small and medium sized private businesses that meet some or all of our criteria, including the potential for growth, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on cash flow, substantial ownership by a buyout fund or a venture capital fund and potential opportunities for us to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position. “

NASDAQ GLAD opened at $11.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Gladstone Capital has a 12-month low of $8.34 and a 12-month high of $12.58. The company has a market capitalization of $404.44 million, a PE ratio of 4.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average is $11.52.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 156.71% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $14.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 1.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 247,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 115.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 102,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 54,833 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the second quarter valued at $149,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 9.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 46.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 5,091 shares in the last quarter. 10.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

