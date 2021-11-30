Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.54 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) to announce sales of $29.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.23 million. Global Medical REIT reported sales of $24.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full-year sales of $114.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $111.97 million to $116.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $126.06 million, with estimates ranging from $113.85 million to $139.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Global Medical REIT.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 2.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GMRE. KeyCorp began coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMRE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 18.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 183,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 28,363 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the first quarter worth about $2,937,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 7.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the first quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 233.3% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 30,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Medical REIT stock opened at $16.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.88. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.47, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Global Medical REIT has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $17.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 546.70%.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

