Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decrease of 55.2% from the October 31st total of 46,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

VPN stock opened at $18.07 on Tuesday. Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $19.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.40.

