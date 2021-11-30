GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.090-$0.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.80 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GFS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a positive rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GlobalFoundries presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.03.

NASDAQ GFS traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.24. 3,475,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,968,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.93. GlobalFoundries has a 52 week low of $44.48 and a 52 week high of $73.25.

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

