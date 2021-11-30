Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) Short Interest Update

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,000 shares, a drop of 54.1% from the October 31st total of 252,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glory Star New Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Glory Star New Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glory Star New Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glory Star New Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Glory Star New Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Glory Star New Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Glory Star New Media Group Company Profile
Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of advertisement and content production services. It operates through the following segments: Cheers APP Internet Business and Traditional Media Business. The Cheers APP Internet Business segment is a e-commerce platform in which shoppers can access multiple segments such as online store (e-Mall), live streaming shows, original short videos, and online games.
