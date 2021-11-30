Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) Short Interest Update

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,000 shares, a drop of 54.1% from the October 31st total of 252,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glory Star New Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Glory Star New Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glory Star New Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glory Star New Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Glory Star New Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Glory Star New Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GSMG traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.38. 153,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,044. Glory Star New Media Group has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $4.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.79.

Glory Star New Media Group Company Profile

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of advertisement and content production services. It operates through the following segments: Cheers APP Internet Business and Traditional Media Business. The Cheers APP Internet Business segment is a e-commerce platform in which shoppers can access multiple segments such as online store (e-Mall), live streaming shows, original short videos, and online games.

