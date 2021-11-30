GNY (GNY) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5,535.00

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. GNY has a market cap of $61.19 million and approximately $5,535.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GNY has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. One GNY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000555 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00044835 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00008125 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.65 or 0.00240357 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.04 or 0.00089126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011783 BTC.

GNY Coin Profile

GNY (CRYPTO:GNY) is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . GNY’s official website is www.gny.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

