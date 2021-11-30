goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Director Purchases C$28,116.00 in Stock

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Director Susan Doniz bought 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$187.44 per share, with a total value of C$28,116.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$346,764.
Shares of TSE:GSY traded down C$8.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$173.79. 142,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,618. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$194.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$177.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.54, a quick ratio of 14.48 and a current ratio of 14.55. goeasy Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$84.11 and a twelve month high of C$218.35.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.
goeasy Company Profile
goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.
Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers
Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.