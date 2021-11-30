goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Director Purchases C$28,116.00 in Stock

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Director Susan Doniz bought 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$187.44 per share, with a total value of C$28,116.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$346,764.

Shares of TSE:GSY traded down C$8.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$173.79. 142,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,618. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$194.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$177.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.54, a quick ratio of 14.48 and a current ratio of 14.55. goeasy Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$84.11 and a twelve month high of C$218.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

GSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of goeasy from C$182.00 to C$207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of goeasy in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$206.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of goeasy from C$190.00 to C$202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of goeasy in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$261.00 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of goeasy to C$220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$215.88.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

