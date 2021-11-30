Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.20

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.20 and last traded at $5.63, with a volume of 3773827 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.10 to $8.10 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. HSBC upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.51.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Polygon Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 362,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 190,184 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,132,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 504,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after buying an additional 86,931 shares during the period. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOL Linhas A?reas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

