Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 37,442 Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) by 119.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,797 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,442 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Forestar Group worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Forestar Group in the second quarter worth $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Forestar Group by 61.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Forestar Group by 61.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Forestar Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,605 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Forestar Group in the first quarter worth $297,000. 32.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on FOR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Forestar Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.80.

Shares of NYSE:FOR opened at $19.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $988.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Forestar Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.41 and a 12 month high of $26.55.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20. Forestar Group had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $418.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forestar Group Inc is a residential lot development company, which engages in the acquisition of entitled real estate properties. It also develops finished residential lots for sale to homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

