Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,868 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Big 5 Sporting Goods worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BGFV. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1,066.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth about $195,000. 57.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

In related news, Director Van B. Honeycutt sold 24,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $988,834.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven G. Miller sold 43,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $1,810,764.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,796 shares of company stock worth $3,791,398. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of BGFV stock opened at $24.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.63. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $47.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 2.91.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $289.64 million for the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 8.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.69%.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.