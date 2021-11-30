Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 227,840 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Echo Global Logistics were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 433,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,341,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth about $500,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ECHO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist downgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $48.25 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Barrington Research downgraded Echo Global Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities downgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $48.25 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Echo Global Logistics to a “hold” rating and set a $48.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.91.

ECHO opened at $48.24 on Tuesday. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $48.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.07 and a 200-day moving average of $38.17.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $985.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Echo Global Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Echo Global Logistics Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.