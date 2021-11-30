Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stake in CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,884 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of CorePoint Lodging worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPLG. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in CorePoint Lodging during the second quarter worth $7,310,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CorePoint Lodging by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,549,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,683,000 after buying an additional 117,844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CorePoint Lodging by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,801,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,380,000 after buying an additional 111,194 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in CorePoint Lodging during the second quarter worth $1,047,000. Finally, Tarsadia Capital LLC increased its position in CorePoint Lodging by 18.2% during the second quarter. Tarsadia Capital LLC now owns 419,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after buying an additional 64,526 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CPLG opened at $15.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.62. CorePoint Lodging Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $18.15. The company has a market capitalization of $904.14 million, a PE ratio of -29.75 and a beta of 1.88.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.54. CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. Research analysts predict that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

