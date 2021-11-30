Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,055 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in PetroChina were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PetroChina by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,248,000 after acquiring an additional 166,887 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of PetroChina by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of PetroChina by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 18,307 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of PetroChina by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 162,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after acquiring an additional 50,089 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of PetroChina by 224.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 142,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after acquiring an additional 98,600 shares during the period. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on PTR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of PetroChina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. HSBC downgraded shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group cut shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PetroChina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Shares of PetroChina stock opened at $43.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.78. PetroChina Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.90 and a fifty-two week high of $54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.67 billion during the quarter. PetroChina had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 3.53%. On average, analysts expect that PetroChina Company Limited will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

