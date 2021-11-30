Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,717 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 192.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,577,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670,988 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 277.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,286,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,828 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 125.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,904,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,531 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 62.0% during the second quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 3,923,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 152.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,313,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,664 shares during the last quarter. 29.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Shares of FSK opened at $21.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.06.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 167.84% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.61%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 27.46%.

In other news, Director Todd C. Builione bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FSK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.