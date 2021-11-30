Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) by 41.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 166,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,533 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in UWM were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UWMC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of UWM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of UWM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of UWM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UWM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of UWM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. 26.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UWM alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UWMC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of UWM from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UWM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of UWM in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UWM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.32.

Shares of NYSE:UWMC opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. UWM Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.87.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts predict that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UWMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC).

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.