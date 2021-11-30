Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 79,793 Shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,543 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 79,793 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of eGain worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,832 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eGain in the second quarter worth $142,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of eGain in the second quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of eGain by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 16,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $230,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $55,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,666.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

EGAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised eGain from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $328.32 million, a P/E ratio of 61.53 and a beta of 0.37. eGain Co. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $14.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day moving average is $10.91.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 million. eGain had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 6.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

