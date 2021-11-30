Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Holdings in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 150,535 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.33% of North American Construction Group worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 1,308.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,366,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 3,127,147 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 738,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after buying an additional 59,158 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 718,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,918,000 after buying an additional 188,600 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in North American Construction Group by 29.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 504,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 115,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in North American Construction Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 302,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOA. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Maxim Group raised their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.31.

Shares of NOA opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a one year low of $8.95 and a one year high of $17.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.59 and its 200-day moving average is $14.78.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $131.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.21%.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

