Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Short Interest Up 79.9% in November

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, an increase of 79.9% from the October 31st total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund in the third quarter valued at about $1,743,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 36.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 109,322 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 65.6% in the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 132,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 52,660 shares during the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 80.3% in the second quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 101,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 45,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 28.0% in the third quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 181,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 39,699 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GER traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,480. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $12.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Company Profile

Goldman Sachs MLP & Energy Renaissance Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions to shareholders. The company was founded on July 7, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

