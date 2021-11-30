Golem Hits Market Capitalization of $756.82 Million (GLM)

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 30th. In the last week, Golem has traded up 36.6% against the US dollar. Golem has a market capitalization of $756.82 million and approximately $49.68 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golem coin can currently be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00001318 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00045329 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00008096 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.12 or 0.00236983 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.05 or 0.00088878 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Golem Coin Profile

Golem (GLM) is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net . The official website for Golem is golem.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

Golem Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

