Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Issues Earnings Results

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) issued its earnings results on Monday. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $71.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.70 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 121.90% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $14.98 on Tuesday. Golub Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $13.58 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 7.72 and a current ratio of 7.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.62.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GBDC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

