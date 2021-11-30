Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Issues Earnings Results

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) issued its earnings results on Monday. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $71.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.70 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 121.90% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $14.98 on Tuesday. Golub Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $13.58 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 7.72 and a current ratio of 7.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.62.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GBDC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.
Golub Capital BDC Company Profile
Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.
Further Reading: What is insider trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.