Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Downgraded to Neutral at Roth Capital

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $28.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GDP. Truist boosted their price objective on Goodrich Petroleum from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Capital One Financial lowered Goodrich Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Johnson Rice lowered Goodrich Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Shares of GDP opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. Goodrich Petroleum has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $26.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market cap of $330.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.65.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Goodrich Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 131.44% and a negative net margin of 39.91%. The company had revenue of $58.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Goodrich Petroleum will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Goodrich Petroleum news, major shareholder Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gen Iv Investment Opportunitie sold 1,838,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $42,285,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,354,820 shares of company stock worth $52,845,620 over the last quarter. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDP. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Goodrich Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Goodrich Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 14.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new position in Goodrich Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Goodrich Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

About Goodrich Petroleum

Goodrich Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas on properties. It holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

