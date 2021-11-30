Gradient Investments LLC Buys 2,901 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $11,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $329,919,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 220.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,463,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $290,735,000 after buying an additional 1,006,656 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in 3M by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after buying an additional 832,796 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,880,917,000 after buying an additional 750,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,307,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,042,349,000 after buying an additional 463,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

MMM opened at $176.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.30. 3M has a 1 year low of $163.38 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The company has a market capitalization of $101.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.10%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MMM shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on 3M from $195.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.08.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

