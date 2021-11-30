Gradient Investments LLC Grows Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $4,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Square by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Square during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,249,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Square during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,394,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Square by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 8,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.28, for a total transaction of $2,161,927.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 19,660 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.67, for a total transaction of $4,888,852.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,166 shares of company stock worth $23,269,558. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SQ opened at $212.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $241.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.36. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $191.36 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.36.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Square from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist lifted their target price on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.49.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

