Gradient Investments LLC Increases Holdings in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,581 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.05% of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF worth $5,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $308,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 219.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period.

Shares of IHY opened at $23.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.24. VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.79 and a 12-month high of $26.13.

