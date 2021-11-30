Gradient Investments LLC Increases Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,784 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $8,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 18,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the period. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

NYSE ECL opened at $227.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.29. The company has a market capitalization of $65.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.15 and a 12 month high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 5,920 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.66, for a total value of $1,395,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $4,253,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,208 shares of company stock worth $48,361,710 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.91.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.