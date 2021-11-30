Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 34,139 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 46.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,139 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $10,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at about $3,320,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 35.1% in the third quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 11.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at about $70,881,000. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $141.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.15 and a 200-day moving average of $102.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $149.37. The firm has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $97.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group raised Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.47.

In related news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

