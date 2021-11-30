Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Short Interest Update

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 228.0% from the October 31st total of 356,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

GTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.35 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of GTE traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,628,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Gran Tierra Energy has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.23.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 17.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 107,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 40,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 710.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 145,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

