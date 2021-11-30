Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BRKS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the first quarter valued at about $2,700,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 134.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 73,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after buying an additional 42,334 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 18.5% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brooks Automation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.25.

In other news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 41,351 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $4,931,933.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider David Jarzynka sold 10,216 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total value of $1,228,882.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 110,604 shares of company stock worth $12,778,114 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $116.28 on Tuesday. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.37 and a 52-week high of $124.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.65 and a beta of 1.77.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 11.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.85%.

Brooks Automation, Inc is an automation provider and partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing industry. The firm focuses on providing advanced robots, vacuum automation systems, contamination control systems, and reticle storage solutions to OEMs and global semiconductor chip manufacturers. Its solutions include automations, PuroMaxx Contamination Control, and GuardianPro Clean Storage.

