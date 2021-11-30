Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) was up 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.16 and last traded at $10.96. Approximately 8,485 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 824,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Gritstone bio in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gritstone bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

The company has a market cap of $756.05 million, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.55.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.16. Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 38.51% and a negative net margin of 155.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Gritstone bio by 0.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,919,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,827,000 after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Gritstone bio by 147.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 55,415 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gritstone bio in the 1st quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Gritstone bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $330,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gritstone bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

