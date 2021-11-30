Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) Given a €120.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) has been given a €120.00 ($136.36) target price by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 45.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($164.77) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €250.00 ($284.09) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Warburg Research set a €180.00 ($204.55) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($170.45) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €142.60 ($162.05) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €157.20 ($178.64).

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up €14.60 ($16.59) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €219.60 ($249.55). 35,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,256. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €65.50 ($74.43) and a 1 year high of €235.60 ($267.73). The business has a 50-day moving average of €199.16 and a 200-day moving average of €191.66.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

