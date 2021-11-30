Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Short Interest Update

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS HPGLY opened at $117.00 on Tuesday. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $39.45 and a 1 year high of $137.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.61.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HPGLY. Cheuvreux raised Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

Hapag-Lloyd AG is a container liner shipping company, which engages in the transportation of containers by sea. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlantic, Transpacific, Far East, Middle East, Intra-Asia, Latin America, and Europe-Mediterranean-Africa-Oceania. Its products include dry cargo, reefer cargo, dangerous goods, and special cargo.

