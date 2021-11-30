HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Fury Gold Mines (TSE:FURY)

Fury Gold Mines (TSE:FURY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$2.20 target price on the stock.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Limited is a Canadian-focused exploration and development company positioned in three prolific mining regions across the country. Led by a management team and board of directors with proven success in financing and developing mining assets, Fury intends to grow and advance its multi-million-ounce gold platform through project development and potential new discoveries.

