HC Wainwright Trims Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) Target Price to $2.20

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $2.40 to $2.20 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 244.40% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fury Gold Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FURY opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.92. Fury Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85. The firm has a market cap of $80.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.22.

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fury Gold Mines will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Fury Gold Mines by 103.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 12,782 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 164.6% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 85,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 52,966 shares during the period. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 29.3% in the third quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. is junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in Committee Bay, Eau Claire, Éléonore South JV, Gibson MacQuoid, and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

