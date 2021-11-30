Head to Head Analysis: Magyar Bancorp (MGYR) & Its Rivals

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ: MGYR) is one of 118 publicly-traded companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Magyar Bancorp to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Magyar Bancorp and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magyar Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Magyar Bancorp Competitors 395 1666 1404 87 2.33

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 8.02%. Given Magyar Bancorp’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Magyar Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Magyar Bancorp and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Magyar Bancorp $31.94 million $6.12 million 11.83 Magyar Bancorp Competitors $833.66 million $84.32 million 14.48

Magyar Bancorp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Magyar Bancorp. Magyar Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.0% of Magyar Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Magyar Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Magyar Bancorp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magyar Bancorp 19.17% 10.26% 0.78% Magyar Bancorp Competitors 19.72% 8.46% 0.96%

Risk and Volatility

Magyar Bancorp has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magyar Bancorp’s rivals have a beta of 0.61, indicating that their average stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Magyar Bancorp rivals beat Magyar Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Magyar Bancorp Company Profile

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits; the making of commercial, consumer and home equity loans; and the provision of other financial services. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New Brunswick, NJ.

