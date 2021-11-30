Head to Head Analysis: Magyar Bancorp (MGYR) & Its Rivals

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ: MGYR) is one of 118 publicly-traded companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Magyar Bancorp to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Magyar Bancorp and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Magyar Bancorp
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Magyar Bancorp Competitors
|395
|1666
|1404
|87
|2.33
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Magyar Bancorp and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Magyar Bancorp
|$31.94 million
|$6.12 million
|11.83
|Magyar Bancorp Competitors
|$833.66 million
|$84.32 million
|14.48
Magyar Bancorp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Magyar Bancorp. Magyar Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
10.0% of Magyar Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Magyar Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares Magyar Bancorp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Magyar Bancorp
|19.17%
|10.26%
|0.78%
|Magyar Bancorp Competitors
|19.72%
|8.46%
|0.96%
Risk and Volatility
Magyar Bancorp has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magyar Bancorp’s rivals have a beta of 0.61, indicating that their average stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Magyar Bancorp rivals beat Magyar Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared.
Magyar Bancorp Company Profile
Magyar Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits; the making of commercial, consumer and home equity loans; and the provision of other financial services. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New Brunswick, NJ.
